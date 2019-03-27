Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 1015 Park Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
1015 Park Circle Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1015 Park Circle Drive
1015 Park Circle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1015 Park Circle Drive, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful patio home, Private yard for entertainments, Upstairs with new laminate wood floor through out , new appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have any available units?
1015 Park Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Carson, CA
.
Is 1015 Park Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Park Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Park Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Carson
.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Park Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Park Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
West Carson Apartments with Balconies
West Carson Apartments with Garages
West Carson Apartments with Parking
West Carson Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles