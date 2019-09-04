All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 1007 Lindencliff Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
1007 Lindencliff Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1007 Lindencliff Street

1007 Lindencliff Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1007 Lindencliff Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 STORY, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOUSE FOR LEASE! - HUGE FAMILY ROOM, SEPERATE DINING ROOM, FIRE PLACE, POOL & SPA, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE! QUIET COMMUNITY WITH NEARBY SHOPPING!

(RLNE4035673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have any available units?
1007 Lindencliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1007 Lindencliff Street have?
Some of 1007 Lindencliff Street's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Lindencliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Lindencliff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Lindencliff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Lindencliff Street offers parking.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Lindencliff Street has a pool.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWest Carson Apartments with Balconies
West Carson Apartments with GaragesWest Carson Apartments with Parking
West Carson Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles