West Carson, CA
1007 Lindencliff Street
1007 Lindencliff Street
No Longer Available
1007 Lindencliff Street, West Carson, CA 90502
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 STORY, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOUSE FOR LEASE! - HUGE FAMILY ROOM, SEPERATE DINING ROOM, FIRE PLACE, POOL & SPA, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE! QUIET COMMUNITY WITH NEARBY SHOPPING!
(RLNE4035673)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have any available units?
1007 Lindencliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Carson, CA
.
What amenities does 1007 Lindencliff Street have?
Some of 1007 Lindencliff Street's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub.
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 Lindencliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Lindencliff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Lindencliff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in West Carson
.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Lindencliff Street offers parking.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Lindencliff Street has a pool.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Lindencliff Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Lindencliff Street does not have units with air conditioning.
