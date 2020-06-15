All apartments in Waterford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

515 Tisdell Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

515 Tisdell Drive, Waterford, CA 95386

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 515 Tisdell Dr Waterford CA · Avail. now

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Home Featuring Large Fenced Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,052 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5766877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Tisdell Drive have any available units?
515 Tisdell Drive has a unit available for $1,594 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Tisdell Drive have?
Some of 515 Tisdell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Tisdell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Tisdell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Tisdell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Tisdell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterford.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Tisdell Drive does offer parking.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Tisdell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 515 Tisdell Drive has a pool.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Tisdell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Tisdell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Tisdell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Tisdell Drive has units with air conditioning.
