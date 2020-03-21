All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 486 Avenida Esplendor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
486 Avenida Esplendor
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

486 Avenida Esplendor

486 Avenida Esplendor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

486 Avenida Esplendor, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in a quiet neighbourhood. One very large bedroom with its own bathroom, kitchen, and own entrance through the back for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have any available units?
486 Avenida Esplendor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 486 Avenida Esplendor currently offering any rent specials?
486 Avenida Esplendor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Avenida Esplendor pet-friendly?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor offer parking?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not offer parking.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have a pool?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not have a pool.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have accessible units?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have units with dishwashers?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Avenida Esplendor have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 Avenida Esplendor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWalnut 2 Bedroom Apartments
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pools
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut CreekRossmoor
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles