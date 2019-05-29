Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
438 Wrangler Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
438 Wrangler Way, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut
Amenities
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
4 Bedroon, 2 Bath,Walnut School District
5 minutes walk from Walnut High School
It could be furnished or empty
All new appliance, new Carpet, Quiet,clean, good neighborhood
RENTAL PAY UTILITIES, empty or furnitured
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 438 Wrangler Way have any available units?
438 Wrangler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walnut, CA
.
Is 438 Wrangler Way currently offering any rent specials?
438 Wrangler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Wrangler Way pet-friendly?
No, 438 Wrangler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walnut
.
Does 438 Wrangler Way offer parking?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not offer parking.
Does 438 Wrangler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Wrangler Way have a pool?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not have a pool.
Does 438 Wrangler Way have accessible units?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Wrangler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Wrangler Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Wrangler Way does not have units with air conditioning.
