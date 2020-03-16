Rent Calculator
258 Macalester Drive
258 Macalester Drive
258 Macalester Drive
258 Macalester Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 Macalester Drive have any available units?
258 Macalester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walnut, CA
.
Is 258 Macalester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Macalester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Macalester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 258 Macalester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walnut
.
Does 258 Macalester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 258 Macalester Drive offers parking.
Does 258 Macalester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Macalester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Macalester Drive have a pool?
No, 258 Macalester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 258 Macalester Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Macalester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Macalester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Macalester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Macalester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Macalester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
