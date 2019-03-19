All apartments in Walnut
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21253 Granite Wells Drive

21253 Granite Wells Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21253 Granite Wells Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut Valley

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Walnut school district. Close to MtSac, Cal Poly. 270 degree view, large big back yard. Gardener included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have any available units?
21253 Granite Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 21253 Granite Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21253 Granite Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21253 Granite Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive offer parking?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21253 Granite Wells Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21253 Granite Wells Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
