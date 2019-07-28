Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd
20671 East Peach Blossom Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
20671 East Peach Blossom Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 133890
Recently remodeled kitchen and both bathrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133890p
Property Id 133890
(RLNE5017764)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have any available units?
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walnut, CA
.
What amenities does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have?
Some of 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd offer parking?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have a pool?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have accessible units?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Walnut 1 Bedrooms
Walnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with Parking
Walnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
West Carson, CA
Duarte, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles