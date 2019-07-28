All apartments in Walnut
Find more places like 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut, CA
/
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

20671 E Peach Blossom Rd

20671 East Peach Blossom Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20671 East Peach Blossom Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 House for Rent - Property Id: 133890

Recently remodeled kitchen and both bathrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133890p
Property Id 133890

(RLNE5017764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have any available units?
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have?
Some of 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20671 E Peach Blossom Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd offer parking?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have a pool?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have accessible units?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20671 E Peach Blossom Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Walnut 1 BedroomsWalnut 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Apartments with ParkingWalnut Apartments with Pool
Walnut Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACoto de Caza, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles