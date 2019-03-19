20610 Peaceful woods drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom Brand new luxury home in Diamond Bar - This spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan with a gourmet kitchen with stylish granite countertops, stainless steel GE Monogram appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, a master bathroom with granite countertops and walk-in closet, a California room, a large third floor bonus room with covered deck, separate laundry room, and much more. In addition, this home comes with Amazon Smart home system, Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi technology and is powered by a state-of-the-art solar system.

The master bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet, spacious bonus rooms. The third floor has a large deck and fantastic views from most of the windows.

South Pointe in Diamond Bar is a privately-gated community of luxury detached homes located off of Larkstone Drive, West of South Point Middle School.



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3iEKGvrhDrM



