Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20312 Elkwood Rd.
20312 Elkwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walnut
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
20312 Elkwood Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4687086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have any available units?
20312 Elkwood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walnut, CA
.
Is 20312 Elkwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
20312 Elkwood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20312 Elkwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walnut
.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. offer parking?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20312 Elkwood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20312 Elkwood Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
