20168 Mckay Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

20168 Mckay Drive

20168 Mckay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20168 Mckay Dr, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walnut - ** Blue Ribbon Award Winning Walnut Unified School District ** Single Family One Level House with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Open Floor Plan with Living Room / Dining Room /Kitchen. Inside 1,398 sq.ft. Lot Size 9,030 Sq.ft. Master Bedroom with Renovated Bathroom. Newer Windows, Newer Paint. Central AC/ Heating System with Attached 2-Car Garage and Flatted backyard. Quiet Neighborhood. Rent Includes the Monthly Gardening Service. Close to Vons Super Market, Bus Stations, Vejar Elementary School , Suzanne Middle School, Walnut High School, Mt San Antonio College , Cal Poly Pomona University. Best Walnut Valley Unified School District: Vejar Elementary School / Suzanne Middle School / Walnut High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20168 Mckay Drive have any available units?
20168 Mckay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 20168 Mckay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20168 Mckay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20168 Mckay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20168 Mckay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20168 Mckay Drive offers parking.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20168 Mckay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive have a pool?
No, 20168 Mckay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive have accessible units?
No, 20168 Mckay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20168 Mckay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20168 Mckay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20168 Mckay Drive has units with air conditioning.
