20168 Mckay Drive

Walnut - ** Blue Ribbon Award Winning Walnut Unified School District ** Single Family One Level House with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Open Floor Plan with Living Room / Dining Room /Kitchen. Inside 1,398 sq.ft. Lot Size 9,030 Sq.ft. Master Bedroom with Renovated Bathroom. Newer Windows, Newer Paint. Central AC/ Heating System with Attached 2-Car Garage and Flatted backyard. Quiet Neighborhood. Rent Includes the Monthly Gardening Service. Close to Vons Super Market, Bus Stations, Vejar Elementary School , Suzanne Middle School, Walnut High School, Mt San Antonio College , Cal Poly Pomona University. Best Walnut Valley Unified School District: Vejar Elementary School / Suzanne Middle School / Walnut High School.



No Pets Allowed



