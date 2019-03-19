19618 Three Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Standard Pacific's model home! Highly upgraded and spacious model home. Beautifully landscaped with a large lot and a comfortable spa. Private location and on a single loaded cul-de-sac street. Classic Italian architecture with modern interior design. Interior includes living Room, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, granite countertop at kitchen, breakfast nook, dining Room, family Room and Barcelona Maple cabinets with fruitwood stain throughout. Marble countertop with custom backsplash at master bedroom. Walk-in closet. Custom interior paint, lighting, and surround sound. Three car tandem garage and wide drive way allows additional cars parking on the property. 24 hours security.