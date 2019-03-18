All apartments in Walnut
19291 Riviera Dr
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

19291 Riviera Dr

19291 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19291 Riviera Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. Fenced in yard. Washer and dryer hook ups. Carpet and vinyl through out.Access to community pool and club house

(RLNE146834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19291 Riviera Dr have any available units?
19291 Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19291 Riviera Dr have?
Some of 19291 Riviera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19291 Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19291 Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19291 Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr offers parking.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr has a pool.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 19291 Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19291 Riviera Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19291 Riviera Dr has units with air conditioning.
