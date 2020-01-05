All apartments in Walnut Park
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

2508 Olive Street Unit B

2508 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Olive Street, Walnut Park, CA 90255
Walnut Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 977 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required t

(RLNE5315352)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have any available units?
2508 Olive Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Park, CA.
What amenities does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have?
Some of 2508 Olive Street Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Olive Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Olive Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Olive Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Olive Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Park.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Olive Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Olive Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Olive Street Unit B has a pool.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2508 Olive Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Olive Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Olive Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Olive Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

