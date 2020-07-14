All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Newell Vista Apartments

1200 Newell Hill Pl · (925) 523-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Downtown Walnut Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio Apartment-1

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

1 Bedroom

One Bed One Bath-1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

One Bed One Bath-2

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome-1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

2 Bed 2 Bath-1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bed 2 Bath-1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newell Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Newell Vista Apartment Homes are preofessionaly managed by FPI Management. We are located next to wonderful downtown Walnut Creek. Newell Vista is walking distance to a variety of premier dining and retail shops. We offer a selection of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Pets are welcome! The apartment amenities range from Air Conditioning, Wall-to-Wall Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Garbage disposals, Dishwashers and Patios or Balconies. The Community Amenities include Elevator, Fitness Center, Parking Garage, Garden Style Setting, On-Site Laundry Facilities, Sparkling Pool, and views. There are Studios, One Bedrooms, Townhouses and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Cats & Dogs under 40 lbs are welcome. Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newell Vista Apartments have any available units?
Newell Vista Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,700, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,800, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,300, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,700. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Newell Vista Apartments have?
Some of Newell Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newell Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Newell Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newell Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Newell Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Newell Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Newell Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Newell Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Newell Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Newell Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Newell Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Newell Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Newell Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Newell Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newell Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
