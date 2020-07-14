Newell Vista Apartments

Amenities
Newell Vista Apartment Homes are preofessionaly managed by FPI Management. We are located next to wonderful downtown Walnut Creek. Newell Vista is walking distance to a variety of premier dining and retail shops. We offer a selection of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Pets are welcome! The apartment amenities range from Air Conditioning, Wall-to-Wall Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Garbage disposals, Dishwashers and Patios or Balconies. The Community Amenities include Elevator, Fitness Center, Parking Garage, Garden Style Setting, On-Site Laundry Facilities, Sparkling Pool, and views. There are Studios, One Bedrooms, Townhouses and more!