Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

If you're searching for a stylish new home in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek, why not end your search today? Lyric is a brand-new community offering pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA. Our contemporary, mid-rise building boasts a Downtown feel and an enviable list of amenities designed to simplify your daily routine. With fashion-forward interiors and an on-site parking garage, you can rely on a seamless living experience at Lyric. And because we are a pet-friendly community, you will enjoy the benefits of a Walnut Creek lifestyle with your best friend by your side.Walnut Creek, CA, offers a wealth of opportunities for world-class shopping, dining, arts, and access to the outdoors. Whether you prefer to spend your day at the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center or taking advantage of an Open Space event at one of Walnut Creek's Urban Forests, you will always find something to appease your mood just minutes from your home at Lyric.