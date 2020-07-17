All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

481 La Vista Rd

481 La Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

481 La Vista Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Lakewood Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Chevon M Dwiggins - Agt: 925-4084476 - Available July 1! Incredible value in desirable Lakewood location! Large single story home on huge low-maintenance private corner lot. 4bd/3ba Mid century home. Tons of storage, SOLAR, ductless heating and air. One-half mile to Indian Valley Elementary School and Indian Valley Swim Club. Available July 1, don't miss your opportunity to make this your home! Copy/Past Link for photos: https://maxebrdi.paragonrels.com/publink/default.aspx?GUID=7e4fb074-25a1-42a7-a5bb-50fe808f6a80&Report=Yes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 La Vista Rd have any available units?
481 La Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 La Vista Rd have?
Some of 481 La Vista Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 La Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
481 La Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 La Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 481 La Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 481 La Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 481 La Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 481 La Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 La Vista Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 La Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 481 La Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 481 La Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 481 La Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 481 La Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 La Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
