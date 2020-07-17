481 La Vista Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Chevon M Dwiggins - Agt: 925-4084476 - Available July 1! Incredible value in desirable Lakewood location! Large single story home on huge low-maintenance private corner lot. 4bd/3ba Mid century home. Tons of storage, SOLAR, ductless heating and air. One-half mile to Indian Valley Elementary School and Indian Valley Swim Club. Available July 1, don't miss your opportunity to make this your home! Copy/Past Link for photos: https://maxebrdi.paragonrels.com/publink/default.aspx?GUID=7e4fb074-25a1-42a7-a5bb-50fe808f6a80&Report=Yes