450 N civic drive 401

Amenities
Civic Drive - Property Id: 80969
Live in a Resort all year long with all of what Walnut Creek has to offer! Two Bedroom 2 1/2 baths corner unit near the North Pool.The updated kitchen has new granite counter, sink, faucet, and microwave. New Laminate flooring. Resort amenities: 3 pools (main pool is heated all year), 4 tennis courts, basketball, 3 spas, gym, saunas, steam rooms, racquetball, ping-pong, billiards, 92' TV, baby grand piano, etc. Great schools: Los Lomas High, W.C. Intermediate, and Buena Vista Elementary. Walk to BART, Downtown. Next to the Iron Horse Trail.
rent: $ 2800 Includes water, garbage, garage parking and basic cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/450-n-civic-drive-walnut-creek-ca-unit-401/80969
Property Id 80969
(RLNE5941415)