Walnut Creek, CA
450 N civic drive 401
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

450 N civic drive 401

450 North Civic Drive · (917) 365-7016
Location

450 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Keys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Civic Drive - Property Id: 80969

Live in a Resort all year long with all of what Walnut Creek has to offer! Two Bedroom 2 1/2 baths corner unit near the North Pool.The updated kitchen has new granite counter, sink, faucet, and microwave. New Laminate flooring. Resort amenities: 3 pools (main pool is heated all year), 4 tennis courts, basketball, 3 spas, gym, saunas, steam rooms, racquetball, ping-pong, billiards, 92' TV, baby grand piano, etc. Great schools: Los Lomas High, W.C. Intermediate, and Buena Vista Elementary. Walk to BART, Downtown. Next to the Iron Horse Trail.
rent: $ 2800 Includes water, garbage, garage parking and basic cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/450-n-civic-drive-walnut-creek-ca-unit-401/80969
Property Id 80969

(RLNE5941415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 N civic drive 401 have any available units?
450 N civic drive 401 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 N civic drive 401 have?
Some of 450 N civic drive 401's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 N civic drive 401 currently offering any rent specials?
450 N civic drive 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 N civic drive 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 N civic drive 401 is pet friendly.
Does 450 N civic drive 401 offer parking?
Yes, 450 N civic drive 401 offers parking.
Does 450 N civic drive 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 N civic drive 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 N civic drive 401 have a pool?
Yes, 450 N civic drive 401 has a pool.
Does 450 N civic drive 401 have accessible units?
No, 450 N civic drive 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 N civic drive 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 N civic drive 401 has units with dishwashers.
