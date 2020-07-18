351 Shady Glen Road

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Walnut Creek. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, full size washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. $2,300/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Extra $50/month for pet, small dog & or cat. Please submit the form on this page or contact Keller Williams Realty at 925-200-2126 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Thank you Monica Benham