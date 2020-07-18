351 Shady Glen Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Walnut Creek. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, full size washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. $2,300/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Extra $50/month for pet, small dog & or cat. Please submit the form on this page or contact Keller Williams Realty at 925-200-2126 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Thank you Monica Benham