Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

351 Shady Glen Road

351 Shady Glen Road · (925) 200-2126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Walnut Creek
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

351 Shady Glen Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Walnut Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Walnut Creek. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, full size washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. $2,300/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Extra $50/month for pet, small dog & or cat. Please submit the form on this page or contact Keller Williams Realty at 925-200-2126 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Thank you Monica Benham

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Shady Glen Road have any available units?
351 Shady Glen Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Shady Glen Road have?
Some of 351 Shady Glen Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Shady Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
351 Shady Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Shady Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Shady Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 351 Shady Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 351 Shady Glen Road offers parking.
Does 351 Shady Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Shady Glen Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Shady Glen Road have a pool?
No, 351 Shady Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 351 Shady Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 351 Shady Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Shady Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Shady Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
