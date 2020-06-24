All apartments in Walnut Creek
310 N Civic #502.
310 N Civic #502
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

310 N Civic #502

310 North Civic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Keys

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies 1 Massive, Amenities 310 - Gorgeous Rare 2/1 Condo at the Heart of Walnut Creek, 2 balconies (1 Massive)

Nicely remodeled 950 Sqft Keys Condo with a 68 Walkscore with proximity to BART

The open floor-plan includes a dining area and a living room, one large bedroom and a walk in closet, 1 full bathroom, mirrored closet doors, and a bar.

Immaculately remodeled stainless steel kitchen with new cabinetry and quartz counter tops

Massive balcony to bask in the sun and a second balcony, additional storage in the hallway outside the flat, and covered under-ground garage parking.

Clubhouse, tennis courts, pools, gym and so on are among a number of amenities that are available to residents at the Keys.

$3500 Deposit, $55 for utility pass through and cable cost, $100 HOA registration fee to be paid by tenant.

Kindly review the business side of things below:

COVID-19 INFO: This unit is sanitized, all handles, doorknobs, etc. have been wiped down with isopropal alcohol and the walls have been repainted! We will meet you at the building, open the door for you and you can tour the apartment without anyone else in the apartment while we wait outside. We have your health and safety in mind at all times.

For a showing please see contact info at the bottom. We are now taking applications.

1) Please use our easy online method, the application fees don’t go to us and must be paid through the LINK BELOW before they can be processed. One Application per person over the age of 18 please.

2) All supporting documents such as pay-stubs, IDs, current and past rental history with phone numbers should be attached to the online application to expedite the processing of the application.

3) Submitting an application will require paying an application fee. This fee won't be refunded whether a full or partial credit check is processed or not since the company we contract with does not issue refunds and the money goes to them and not us. If you genuinely like the apartment, please apply. We don't benefit from your application fees and we encourage people not to randomly apply and pay an application fee that they cannot recover.

4) We are 100% transparent and believe in full disclosures. Every once in a while an error may creep into one of our advertisements even after we proof and re-proof an ad. We in no way intend to make any misrepresentations and will correct any errors as soon as we are notified. A discrepancy is extremely rare, however, BEMG is not liable if any such errors appear in our advertisement or creates an inconvenience for you.

5) All square footage is approximate. At times pictures may be of a similar unit and not necessarily of the unit being advertised (we may have more than one apartment available). When in doubt, please ask questions until you are fully satisfied.

6) We look at all applications on a first come, first serve basis based on qualifications. We are an equal opportunity housing provider.

7) Upon being approved, we require a holding deposit (by 1pm of the next business day) which is part of your move-in deposit so we can hold the apartment for you. At that time, we remove the ad (if it's the only unit available) and email you a lease.

8) We structure the lease so that the lease end date is no later than the beginning/end of the Summer and they'd be renewable again for a year at the anniversary date.

9) Proof of renters insurance is required, this is inexpensive and protects both parties.

Thank you for your attention to all of the above. The staff at Bay’s Elite Management is here to help, we look forward to working with you and serving your needs! 01322384

PLEASE RESPOND TO CONTACTS BELOW AND NOT VIA CRAIGSLIST EMAIL. THE INBOX IS NOT MONITORED REGULARLY AND WILL DELAY A RESPONSE. THANK YOU.

Showing:
Please email or text and we can meet up and show it.

Apply:
https://bay.appfolio.com/listings/detail/bfc7a5de-1e05-49c0-9aa2-761b38d38723
Video Tour:
Coming Soon

----
pedram

(RLNE5912633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 N Civic #502 have any available units?
310 N Civic #502 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut Creek, CA.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 N Civic #502 have?
Some of 310 N Civic #502's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 N Civic #502 currently offering any rent specials?
310 N Civic #502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N Civic #502 pet-friendly?
No, 310 N Civic #502 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 310 N Civic #502 offer parking?
Yes, 310 N Civic #502 offers parking.
Does 310 N Civic #502 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 N Civic #502 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N Civic #502 have a pool?
Yes, 310 N Civic #502 has a pool.
Does 310 N Civic #502 have accessible units?
No, 310 N Civic #502 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N Civic #502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 N Civic #502 does not have units with dishwashers.

