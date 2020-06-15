2321 San Juan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools. $2575/mo, $3575 security deposit. No Pets.



Be the first to call this completely remodeled adorable duplex home! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar, new dishwasher, large single sink with disposal, microwave, refrigerator, solid surface range, and herringbone marble backsplash. Charming penny tile on the bathroom floor, warm berber carpet in the bedrooms, all new dual paned windows, 2" blinds and a brand new split heating/cooling system round out the quality extras that have been built into this home.