Walnut Creek, CA
2321 San Juan Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

2321 San Juan Ave

2321 San Juan Avenue · (925) 899-4735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2321 San Juan Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Buena Vista Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Open floor plan, featuring all new stainless steel appliances. This 2 bed/1 bath duplex has an attached garage with washer/dryer, charming front courtyard and private rear deck. Short walk to BART, downtown restaurants, shops, parks and schools. $2575/mo, $3575 security deposit. No Pets.

Be the first to call this completely remodeled adorable duplex home! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters and breakfast bar, new dishwasher, large single sink with disposal, microwave, refrigerator, solid surface range, and herringbone marble backsplash. Charming penny tile on the bathroom floor, warm berber carpet in the bedrooms, all new dual paned windows, 2" blinds and a brand new split heating/cooling system round out the quality extras that have been built into this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 San Juan Ave have any available units?
2321 San Juan Ave has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 San Juan Ave have?
Some of 2321 San Juan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2321 San Juan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2321 San Juan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2321 San Juan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2321 San Juan Ave does offer parking.
Does 2321 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 San Juan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 2321 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2321 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 2321 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 San Juan Ave has units with dishwashers.
