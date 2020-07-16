2045 Camel Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Lucille J Evans - 925-570-5181 - Completely remodeled and move in ready, Second floor/single story, Completely Remodeled, Fresh Paint, New Flooring, New Stainless Steel Appliances, unit with recessed lights; granite kitchen and bath counter tops; stove; refrigerator; microwave; washer and dryer; carpet, laminate and tile flooring; carport and street parking. Surrounded by luscious green trees; rear patio area. Close to award winning schools; public transportation; freeway access, and medical facilities. Walking distance to Whole Foods, a short stroll to Downtown Walnut Creek, Restaurants, Entertainment, etc. Water and garbage included in the monthly rent.