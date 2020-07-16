All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:39 AM

2045 Camel Ln

2045 Camel Lane · (925) 570-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2045 Camel Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lucille J Evans - 925-570-5181 - Completely remodeled and move in ready, Second floor/single story, Completely Remodeled, Fresh Paint, New Flooring, New Stainless Steel Appliances, unit with recessed lights; granite kitchen and bath counter tops; stove; refrigerator; microwave; washer and dryer; carpet, laminate and tile flooring; carport and street parking. Surrounded by luscious green trees; rear patio area. Close to award winning schools; public transportation; freeway access, and medical facilities. Walking distance to Whole Foods, a short stroll to Downtown Walnut Creek, Restaurants, Entertainment, etc. Water and garbage included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Camel Ln have any available units?
2045 Camel Ln has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Camel Ln have?
Some of 2045 Camel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Camel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Camel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Camel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Camel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 2045 Camel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Camel Ln offers parking.
Does 2045 Camel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2045 Camel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Camel Ln have a pool?
No, 2045 Camel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Camel Ln have accessible units?
No, 2045 Camel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Camel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Camel Ln has units with dishwashers.
