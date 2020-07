Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Comfortable and Luxurious Walnut Creek Living.



At 15Fifty5, we provide residents with a charming East Bay lifestyle built on designer apartment amenities, a wealth of conveniences, impeccable service, and access to the Bay Area’s utmost shopping and dining options which can be reached via the nearby BART Station under two blocks from home. Our studio, one and two-bedroom open-concept, luxury floor plans feature kitchens elevated by custom cabinetry and offering selections of granite or Caesarstone countertops and stainless-steel or black appliances. Around the community, you’ll have daily access to our podium-level pool and sundeck for resort-quality recreation, a 24-hour fitness center to encourage high-level fitness training on your schedule, and an outdoor lounge with a fireplace for evening get-togethers and warm conversation with the neighbors.