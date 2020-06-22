All apartments in Walnut Creek
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

100 Kinross Drive Apartment

100 Kinross Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Kinross Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Diablo Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL PROMOTION:
Sign the lease on or before June 15th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!! PLUS get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months.

Hurry!!! Book your showin
gs and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Terrific, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the Diablo Hills neighborhood in Walnut Creek.

This unit offers the ultimate living in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown Walnut Creek!

FEATURES:
- Cozy and airy interior with carpeted flooring and high vaulted ceiling
- Kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator
- Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer
- Air conditioning and gas heating
- Balcony
- Covered, assigned parking
- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet

The tenant pays electricity and gas (PG&E). Water, HOA fees, and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: CLARKE MEMORIAL SWIM CENTER, San Miguel Park, and San Miguel Park.

Bus lines:
93X Walnut Creek BART/Antioch BART - 0.1 mile
311 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.1 mile
92X Pleasanton ACE/Mitchell Dr - 0.1 mile
1 Rossmoor/Shadelands - 0.2 mile
14 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
YL-S San Francisco International Airport - 1.2 miles
YL-N Concord - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5779224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

