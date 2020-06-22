100 Kinross Drive Apartment

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



SPECIAL PROMOTION:

Sign the lease on or before June 15th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!! PLUS get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months.



Hurry!!! Book your showin

gs and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Terrific, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the Diablo Hills neighborhood in Walnut Creek.



This unit offers the ultimate living in privacy, comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown Walnut Creek!



FEATURES:

- Cozy and airy interior with carpeted flooring and high vaulted ceiling

- Kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets, dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator

- Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer

- Air conditioning and gas heating

- Balcony

- Covered, assigned parking

- Pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet



The tenant pays electricity and gas (PG&E). Water, HOA fees, and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: CLARKE MEMORIAL SWIM CENTER, San Miguel Park, and San Miguel Park.



Bus lines:

93X Walnut Creek BART/Antioch BART - 0.1 mile

311 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.1 mile

92X Pleasanton ACE/Mitchell Dr - 0.1 mile

1 Rossmoor/Shadelands - 0.2 mile

14 Concord BART/Walnut Creek BART - 0.8 mile



Rail lines:

YL-S San Francisco International Airport - 1.2 miles

YL-N Concord - 1.2 miles



(RLNE5779224)