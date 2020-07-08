All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Rancho Hills Apartments

915 Brooktree Ln · (760) 291-8622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 074 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$2,058

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Come home to Rancho Hills Apartments in Vista, CA and live life the way you deserve! You'll enjoy our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans designed with your comfort in mind. Each apartment home is lavish with bright and airy living room and dining areas. Entertain guests on your private balcony or patio while enjoying a home cooked meal right from your fully equipped kitchen with generous cabinet space. You'll also love our designer features such as vaulted ceilings, personal breakfast bar, and vertical blinds. Rancho Hills Apartments is surrounded by a beautiful natural setting enhanced by lush landscaping which provides a relaxing place to live. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pool and spa with a large sunning area. We provide barbecue grills for outdoor fun with friends and family. We are also a pet friendly community! Stroll through the community with your pet and admire the breathtaking park-like atmosphere. Visit our photo gallery and take a glimpse at our beautiful Vista, CA a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $299 - 1bd, $399 - 2bd - On Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $399 (1st pet), $199 (2nd pet)
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: 1st dog $45, 2nd dog $35
restrictions: Chows, german shepards, dobermin, pit bulls, American bulldog, aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: 1st cat - $30, 2nd cat $20
restrictions: Lions, tigers, pumas, leopards, lynx
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 covered space per apartment, open parking for additional vehicles.
Storage Details: Large closet on patio or balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho Hills Apartments have any available units?
Rancho Hills Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,778 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho Hills Apartments have?
Some of Rancho Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Rancho Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Rancho Hills Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments has accessible units.
Does Rancho Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
