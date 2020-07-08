Rancho Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $299 - 1bd, $399 - 2bd - On Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $399 (1st pet), $199 (2nd pet)
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: 1st dog $45, 2nd dog $35
restrictions: Chows, german shepards, dobermin, pit bulls, American bulldog, aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: 1st cat - $30, 2nd cat $20
restrictions: Lions, tigers, pumas, leopards, lynx
Storage Details: Large closet on patio or balcony
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.