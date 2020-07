Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard fire pit

Located in sunny San Diego county, Hillside Terrace Apartments in Vista, CA provides you with all the comforts of residential living, combined with the luxuries of a California city. With public transit located conveniently nearby, you'll be able to enjoy fine dining, shopping, and parks just minutes from your front door.







Our gated community gives you the features you want at a price you can afford. With newly remodeled units, you'll find yourself excited to come home every day, and step outside onto your own private balcony. Flexible lease terms and a friendly staff complete our community features, and make Hillside Terrace Apartments truly a refreshing place to live. Come home to a better life.