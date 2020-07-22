- Nicely updated single level home across from highly desirable Breeze Hill Elementary and park. New carpet and paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Back yard is fully fenced with synthetic turf and mature trees.
(RLNE5595013)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 794 Las Palmas have any available units?
794 Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 794 Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
794 Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.