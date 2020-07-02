Amenities
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath available in Vista in mid-October!
Just off of 78, close to restaurants, shopping, and more.
Unit Features:
- Ground level 2 bed/2 bath cottage
- Renovated kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, black gas range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal
- New laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Updated bathroom
- Small private yard
- Dual pane windows
- Assigned garage parking.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month's rent
- No pets allowed
- Flat $50 monthly for water/sewer/trash service. Resident is responsible for all other utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Rincon-St-Vista-CA-92083-3.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
