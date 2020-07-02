Amenities

Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath available in Vista in mid-October!



Just off of 78, close to restaurants, shopping, and more.



Unit Features:

- Ground level 2 bed/2 bath cottage

- Renovated kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, black gas range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal

- New laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Updated bathroom

- Small private yard

- Dual pane windows

- Assigned garage parking.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month's rent

- No pets allowed

- Flat $50 monthly for water/sewer/trash service. Resident is responsible for all other utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Rincon-St-Vista-CA-92083-3.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



