753 Rincon St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:45 PM

753 Rincon St

753 Rincon Street · No Longer Available
Location

753 Rincon Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath available in Vista in mid-October!

Just off of 78, close to restaurants, shopping, and more.

Unit Features:
- Ground level 2 bed/2 bath cottage
- Renovated kitchen includes new cabinets, granite countertops, black gas range/oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal
- New laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Updated bathroom
- Small private yard
- Dual pane windows
- Assigned garage parking.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month's rent
- No pets allowed
- Flat $50 monthly for water/sewer/trash service. Resident is responsible for all other utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/753-Rincon-St-Vista-CA-92083-3.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Rincon St have any available units?
753 Rincon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Rincon St have?
Some of 753 Rincon St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Rincon St currently offering any rent specials?
753 Rincon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Rincon St pet-friendly?
No, 753 Rincon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 753 Rincon St offer parking?
Yes, 753 Rincon St offers parking.
Does 753 Rincon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Rincon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Rincon St have a pool?
No, 753 Rincon St does not have a pool.
Does 753 Rincon St have accessible units?
No, 753 Rincon St does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Rincon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 Rincon St does not have units with dishwashers.

