Amenities
705 Copper Dr. Available 08/15/20 Adorable and Bright Condo with Great Community Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious air-conditioned 2-story Townhome overlooking the greenbelt area with lots of trees and just steps to one of the 2 community pools and spas. This home features a patio just outside front door, light laminated wood flooring throughout the interior living room and dining room, custom tile fireplace, Kitchen has tile flooring & granite-look laminate counter-tops. Appliances include -stove, oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath which has private access from Master Bedroom and from the hallway. The upstairs bath has 2 vanity areas and a separate private bathroom with a large tub and shower combination. The Master bedroom is large with mirrored closets and a spacious private balcony. The second bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a mirrored closet. Other features include Air Conditioning, a half-bath on the first floor, fireplace, Electric washer and dryer hookups, attached 2-car garage, and storage closets.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,000.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Wood Burning Only Fireplace
Living Room
Balcony
Dining Area
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Vertical Blinds
Plantation Shutters
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/705-Copper-Dr-Vista-CA-92083-1609/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2397694)