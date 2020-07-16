All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 705 Copper Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
705 Copper Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

705 Copper Dr.

705 Copper Drive · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

705 Copper Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Copper Dr. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
705 Copper Dr. Available 08/15/20 Adorable and Bright Condo with Great Community Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious air-conditioned 2-story Townhome overlooking the greenbelt area with lots of trees and just steps to one of the 2 community pools and spas. This home features a patio just outside front door, light laminated wood flooring throughout the interior living room and dining room, custom tile fireplace, Kitchen has tile flooring & granite-look laminate counter-tops. Appliances include -stove, oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath which has private access from Master Bedroom and from the hallway. The upstairs bath has 2 vanity areas and a separate private bathroom with a large tub and shower combination. The Master bedroom is large with mirrored closets and a spacious private balcony. The second bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a mirrored closet. Other features include Air Conditioning, a half-bath on the first floor, fireplace, Electric washer and dryer hookups, attached 2-car garage, and storage closets.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,000.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Wood Burning Only Fireplace
Living Room
Balcony
Dining Area
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Vertical Blinds
Plantation Shutters

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Lake Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/705-Copper-Dr-Vista-CA-92083-1609/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2397694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Copper Dr. have any available units?
705 Copper Dr. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Copper Dr. have?
Some of 705 Copper Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Copper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
705 Copper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Copper Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 705 Copper Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 705 Copper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 705 Copper Dr. offers parking.
Does 705 Copper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Copper Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Copper Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 705 Copper Dr. has a pool.
Does 705 Copper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 705 Copper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Copper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Copper Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 705 Copper Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments
1515 S Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity