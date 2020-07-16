Amenities

705 Copper Dr. Available 08/15/20 Adorable and Bright Condo with Great Community Amenities!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spacious air-conditioned 2-story Townhome overlooking the greenbelt area with lots of trees and just steps to one of the 2 community pools and spas. This home features a patio just outside front door, light laminated wood flooring throughout the interior living room and dining room, custom tile fireplace, Kitchen has tile flooring & granite-look laminate counter-tops. Appliances include -stove, oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath which has private access from Master Bedroom and from the hallway. The upstairs bath has 2 vanity areas and a separate private bathroom with a large tub and shower combination. The Master bedroom is large with mirrored closets and a spacious private balcony. The second bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a mirrored closet. Other features include Air Conditioning, a half-bath on the first floor, fireplace, Electric washer and dryer hookups, attached 2-car garage, and storage closets.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,000.



PETS:

No Pets



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Lake Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/705-Copper-Dr-Vista-CA-92083-1609/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



