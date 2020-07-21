All apartments in Vista
677 Copper Dr.

677 Copper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

677 Copper Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
677 Copper Dr. Available 08/07/19 UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE W/ 2-Car GARAGE - PET FRIENDLY! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

A Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Upgraded Fireplace. High/ Vaulted Ceilings in Bedroom and the Master Bedroom has Balcony. It is close to all, shopping, freeways &restaurants.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Recessed Lighting
- Living Room with Upgraded Fireplace
- Dining Room
- Porch,
- High/ Vaulted Ceilings in Bedroom
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Balcony

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Vista De Vista HOA
- Fitness Room
- Security Guard
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Club House

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
HOA NAME: Vista De Vista HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1980
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, trash, & sewer
- HOA is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4983563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Copper Dr. have any available units?
677 Copper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 Copper Dr. have?
Some of 677 Copper Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Copper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
677 Copper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Copper Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 Copper Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 677 Copper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 677 Copper Dr. offers parking.
Does 677 Copper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 677 Copper Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Copper Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 677 Copper Dr. has a pool.
Does 677 Copper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 677 Copper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Copper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 677 Copper Dr. has units with dishwashers.
