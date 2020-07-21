Amenities

677 Copper Dr. Available 08/07/19 UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE W/ 2-Car GARAGE - PET FRIENDLY! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



A Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Upgraded Fireplace. High/ Vaulted Ceilings in Bedroom and the Master Bedroom has Balcony. It is close to all, shopping, freeways &restaurants.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Living Room with Upgraded Fireplace

- Dining Room

- Porch,

- High/ Vaulted Ceilings in Bedroom

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Balcony



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Vista De Vista HOA

- Fitness Room

- Security Guard

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Club House



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage

HOA NAME: Vista De Vista HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1980

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, trash, & sewer

- HOA is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



(RLNE4983563)