648 Lado de Loma

Amenities
Completely REMODELED 3 Bedroom Home in Vista with Views. 2-car garage, Fireplace and More... - 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath | Fireplace | 2-Car Garage
2018 COMPLETE REMODEL
New Vinyl Flooring, Paint inside & out, New Kitchen cabinets, backsplash with Quartz countertops, New windows, New showers, tub and vanities. All NEW, NEW, NEW.
Private Yard
Fireplace
2-car garage
Steps to Starbucks, quick access to 78, shopping, dining and Sprinter station.
Easy Freeway Access
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Gardener Included. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Check out our available units at www.NSDRentals.com/Vacancies
Renovation being completed and will be available NOW for Move in. One (1) small pet with increased deposit. Please drive by first and confirm you're interested.
(RLNE4461390)