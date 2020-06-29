Rent Calculator
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
632 Via Santa Paulo
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
632 Via Santa Paulo
632 via Santa Paulo
·
No Longer Available
Location
632 via Santa Paulo, Vista, CA 92081
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo have any available units?
632 Via Santa Paulo doesn't have any available units at this time.
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 632 Via Santa Paulo have?
Some of 632 Via Santa Paulo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 632 Via Santa Paulo currently offering any rent specials?
632 Via Santa Paulo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Via Santa Paulo pet-friendly?
No, 632 Via Santa Paulo is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Vista
.
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo offer parking?
Yes, 632 Via Santa Paulo offers parking.
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Via Santa Paulo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo have a pool?
No, 632 Via Santa Paulo does not have a pool.
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo have accessible units?
No, 632 Via Santa Paulo does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Via Santa Paulo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Via Santa Paulo has units with dishwashers.
