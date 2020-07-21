426 Civic Center Dr

Amenities

dogs allowed extra storage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Echo Park/Elysian Hills. Lovely, fully furnished two bedrooms/one bath guest unit with garden view.

No smoking, No pets, two persons max. Within walking distance to parks, boutiques, organic veggies, juice bar, Groceries, plentiful restaurants and coffee houses. All major freeways within 5 minute drive. Very convenient to all services, and 10 minute drive to downtown on surface streets. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Quiet environment. Neighbor dog barks occasionally. Senior resident upstairs requires quiet environment. No parties or over night guests. No smoking, No pets, two persons max



Bring only clothes and computer. No extra storage available. Flexible duration of occupancy one to six months. Utilities and WIFI included. Registered with the City of Los Angeles : no. HSR20-000290