Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

426 Civic Center Dr

426 Civic Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

426 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

dogs allowed
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Echo Park/Elysian Hills. Lovely, fully furnished two bedrooms/one bath guest unit with garden view.
No smoking, No pets, two persons max. Within walking distance to parks, boutiques, organic veggies, juice bar, Groceries, plentiful restaurants and coffee houses. All major freeways within 5 minute drive. Very convenient to all services, and 10 minute drive to downtown on surface streets. Street parking only. No laundry on site. Quiet environment. Neighbor dog barks occasionally. Senior resident upstairs requires quiet environment. No parties or over night guests. No smoking, No pets, two persons max

Bring only clothes and computer. No extra storage available. Flexible duration of occupancy one to six months. Utilities and WIFI included. Registered with the City of Los Angeles : no. HSR20-000290

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Civic Center Dr have any available units?
426 Civic Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Civic Center Dr have?
Some of 426 Civic Center Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, extra storage, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Civic Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
426 Civic Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Civic Center Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Civic Center Dr is pet friendly.
Does 426 Civic Center Dr offer parking?
No, 426 Civic Center Dr does not offer parking.
Does 426 Civic Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Civic Center Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Civic Center Dr have a pool?
No, 426 Civic Center Dr does not have a pool.
Does 426 Civic Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 426 Civic Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Civic Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Civic Center Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
