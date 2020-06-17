Amenities

395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA. The unit boasts beautiful laminate wood throughout the living areas as well as travertine tile flooring in kitchen and baths. The condo includes a private patio, high ceilings, cozy fireplace, large bedrooms, and comfortable bathrooms. Melrose Park Complex includes pools, a spa, tennis courts, and plenty of green space. Park your car in a private garage with an additional designated off-street parking spot. Enjoy a refrigerator, dishwasher, and convenient in-unit washer and dryer. The condo is located close to Vista Village and the Sprinter with easy access to 78 freeway.



If you click the link below you can view our walk through video of the unit:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjkZvFmpkEU



Additional Information:

- Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application

- Credit score of 630 or higher

- Household income must be equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent



To apply, please visit our website at www.vanguardmanagement.net



To set up a showing, please email Tahnee at TMerideth@vanguardproperty.com



