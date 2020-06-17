All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

395 N Melrose Drive Unit H

395 North Melrose Drive · (714) 578-0556 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA. The unit boasts beautiful laminate wood throughout the living areas as well as travertine tile flooring in kitchen and baths. The condo includes a private patio, high ceilings, cozy fireplace, large bedrooms, and comfortable bathrooms. Melrose Park Complex includes pools, a spa, tennis courts, and plenty of green space. Park your car in a private garage with an additional designated off-street parking spot. Enjoy a refrigerator, dishwasher, and convenient in-unit washer and dryer. The condo is located close to Vista Village and the Sprinter with easy access to 78 freeway.

If you click the link below you can view our walk through video of the unit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjkZvFmpkEU

Additional Information:
- Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application
- Credit score of 630 or higher
- Household income must be equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent

To apply, please visit our website at www.vanguardmanagement.net

To set up a showing, please email Tahnee at TMerideth@vanguardproperty.com

(RLNE5411561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have any available units?
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have?
Some of 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H does offer parking.
Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H has a pool.
Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have accessible units?
No, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 N Melrose Drive Unit H has units with dishwashers.
