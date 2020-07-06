All apartments in Vista
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

391 N Melrose Dr

391 North Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

391 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home. Area is tranquil & quiet with plenty of shade tree's. This upstairs unit has vaulted ceiling with lots of natural lighting and A/C. Unit also includes a balcony with additional locked storage space. Tenant has a numbered private parking space, along with and additional one car garage. Automatic garage door opener & an extra storage cabinet inside. Recreational grounds include a tennis court & 2 pristine pools & spa, with an entertainment area overlooking the pool. Additional pet deposit upon approval of small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 N Melrose Dr have any available units?
391 N Melrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 391 N Melrose Dr have?
Some of 391 N Melrose Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 N Melrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
391 N Melrose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 N Melrose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 N Melrose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 391 N Melrose Dr offer parking?
Yes, 391 N Melrose Dr offers parking.
Does 391 N Melrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 N Melrose Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 N Melrose Dr have a pool?
Yes, 391 N Melrose Dr has a pool.
Does 391 N Melrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 391 N Melrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 391 N Melrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 391 N Melrose Dr has units with dishwashers.

