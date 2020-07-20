Rent Calculator
All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 367 N Melrose Dr.
367 N Melrose Dr
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:13 AM
367 N Melrose Dr
367 North Melrose Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
367 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92083
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly updated, clean, great floor plan, in a park like setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 367 N Melrose Dr have any available units?
367 N Melrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 367 N Melrose Dr have?
Some of 367 N Melrose Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 367 N Melrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
367 N Melrose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 N Melrose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 N Melrose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 367 N Melrose Dr offer parking?
Yes, 367 N Melrose Dr offers parking.
Does 367 N Melrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 N Melrose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 N Melrose Dr have a pool?
No, 367 N Melrose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 367 N Melrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 367 N Melrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 367 N Melrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 N Melrose Dr has units with dishwashers.
