Home
/
Vista, CA
/
311 Steelhead Way
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

311 Steelhead Way

311 Steelhead Way · No Longer Available
Location

311 Steelhead Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
311 Steelhead Way Available 04/01/19 Former Model Home - Two Story House - - Former Model Home
- Built 2012
- Tesoro Community
- Convienent Access to Freeways
- Wood Floors, Quartz Counters, Plantation Shutters
- Two Car Garage
- Central A/C

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3888934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Steelhead Way have any available units?
311 Steelhead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 311 Steelhead Way currently offering any rent specials?
311 Steelhead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Steelhead Way pet-friendly?
No, 311 Steelhead Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 311 Steelhead Way offer parking?
Yes, 311 Steelhead Way offers parking.
Does 311 Steelhead Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Steelhead Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Steelhead Way have a pool?
No, 311 Steelhead Way does not have a pool.
Does 311 Steelhead Way have accessible units?
No, 311 Steelhead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Steelhead Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Steelhead Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Steelhead Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Steelhead Way has units with air conditioning.
