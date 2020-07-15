All apartments in Vista
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

254 Lado De Loma Dr

254 Lado De Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

254 Lado De Loma Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
3BR 1.5BA Upgraded paint, windows. Newer Carpet. Fenced. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get 1/2 off first full month's rent!
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single story home has brand new paint and newly installed windows. Carpet is like-new. Functional kitchen with breakfast bar, plus dining area. Refrigerator available. Large laundry room with hook-ups. Backyard is fenced with sprawling lawn and small patio. Carport and lots of room on over-sized driveway. Close to Hwy 78, restaurants and shopping, including Lowe's just around the corner! Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers Landscape.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5416153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have any available units?
254 Lado De Loma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have?
Some of 254 Lado De Loma Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Lado De Loma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
254 Lado De Loma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Lado De Loma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Lado De Loma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 254 Lado De Loma Dr offers parking.
Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Lado De Loma Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have a pool?
No, 254 Lado De Loma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have accessible units?
No, 254 Lado De Loma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Lado De Loma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Lado De Loma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
