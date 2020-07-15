254 Lado De Loma Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking e-payments

3BR 1.5BA Upgraded paint, windows. Newer Carpet. Fenced. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign lease today, get 1/2 off first full month's rent!

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single story home has brand new paint and newly installed windows. Carpet is like-new. Functional kitchen with breakfast bar, plus dining area. Refrigerator available. Large laundry room with hook-ups. Backyard is fenced with sprawling lawn and small patio. Carport and lots of room on over-sized driveway. Close to Hwy 78, restaurants and shopping, including Lowe's just around the corner! Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers Landscape.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5416153)