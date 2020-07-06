All apartments in Vista
Location

2521 Lynn Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Elegant and Modern 1889 Sq. ft., Four Bedroom, Two Bathrooms House-Available Now!

The house is located near Thibodo Park, Buena Vista Park Ballfields and Buena Vista Park Pond, nearby schools include Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School, Calvary Christian Academy, and La Petite Academy.

The closest grocery stores are Stater Bros Markets, Aldi and Egg Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, nearby restaurants include Jack In The Box, Pho Lucky, and Subway.

Unit Features:
- 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms
- Kitchen includes: refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven
- kitchen breakfast bar
- Fireplace
- Private Patio
- Patio
-.Terrace

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2521-Lynn-Way-Vista-CA-92081

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5436138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Lynn Way have any available units?
2521 Lynn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Lynn Way have?
Some of 2521 Lynn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Lynn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Lynn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Lynn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 Lynn Way is pet friendly.
Does 2521 Lynn Way offer parking?
No, 2521 Lynn Way does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Lynn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Lynn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Lynn Way have a pool?
No, 2521 Lynn Way does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Lynn Way have accessible units?
No, 2521 Lynn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Lynn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Lynn Way does not have units with dishwashers.

