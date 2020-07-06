Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Elegant and Modern 1889 Sq. ft., Four Bedroom, Two Bathrooms House-Available Now!



The house is located near Thibodo Park, Buena Vista Park Ballfields and Buena Vista Park Pond, nearby schools include Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School, Calvary Christian Academy, and La Petite Academy.



The closest grocery stores are Stater Bros Markets, Aldi and Egg Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, nearby restaurants include Jack In The Box, Pho Lucky, and Subway.



Unit Features:

- 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms

- Kitchen includes: refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven

- kitchen breakfast bar

- Fireplace

- Private Patio

- Patio

-.Terrace



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident is responsible for all utilities.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2521-Lynn-Way-Vista-CA-92081



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5436138)