All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2249 Brookhaven Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2249 Brookhaven Pass
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

2249 Brookhaven Pass

2249 Brookhaven Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2249 Brookhaven Pass, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacant and ready! 4 large bedrooms plus huge bonus room and 3 full baths-- plus a family room and inside laundry make this a great home for the family! Private rear yard and patio--totally fenced with slider from fam. rm. Side yard cemented for extra storage + 3 car garage. Great location to inland and coastal areas!. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar and master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet. One bedroom and bath is downstairs for in-law quarters or ? The Home is ready for quick occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have any available units?
2249 Brookhaven Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have?
Some of 2249 Brookhaven Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Brookhaven Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Brookhaven Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Brookhaven Pass pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Brookhaven Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass offer parking?
Yes, 2249 Brookhaven Pass offers parking.
Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Brookhaven Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have a pool?
No, 2249 Brookhaven Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have accessible units?
No, 2249 Brookhaven Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Brookhaven Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Brookhaven Pass has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College