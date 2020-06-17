2249 Brookhaven Pass

Vacant and ready! 4 large bedrooms plus huge bonus room and 3 full baths-- plus a family room and inside laundry make this a great home for the family! Private rear yard and patio--totally fenced with slider from fam. rm. Side yard cemented for extra storage + 3 car garage. Great location to inland and coastal areas!. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar and master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet. One bedroom and bath is downstairs for in-law quarters or ? The Home is ready for quick occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
