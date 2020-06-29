All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2140 Solara Ln

2140 Solara Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Solara Ln, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
New Build! Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Vista featuring approximately 1538 SF of living space over two levels. Built in 2020! Open living room & kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Separate laundry room with built-in cabinetry and washer/dryer included. Large master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet and large shower stall. Bonus loft upstairs can be used as den or second living room! Great location close to shops and restaurants, right at the intersection of Carlsbad/San Marcos south of hwy 78! Skyline community features pool and spa!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2675
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGf4jskcjZ4

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Vista / Skyline
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities.
- YARD: Front patio
- YEAR BUILT: 2020

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Solara Ln have any available units?
2140 Solara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2140 Solara Ln have?
Some of 2140 Solara Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2140 Solara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Solara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Solara Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2140 Solara Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2140 Solara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2140 Solara Ln offers parking.
Does 2140 Solara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2140 Solara Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Solara Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2140 Solara Ln has a pool.
Does 2140 Solara Ln have accessible units?
No, 2140 Solara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Solara Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Solara Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

