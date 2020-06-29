2140 Solara Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

New Build! Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Washer/Dryer - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Vista featuring approximately 1538 SF of living space over two levels. Built in 2020! Open living room & kitchen. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Separate laundry room with built-in cabinetry and washer/dryer included. Large master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet and large shower stall. Bonus loft upstairs can be used as den or second living room! Great location close to shops and restaurants, right at the intersection of Carlsbad/San Marcos south of hwy 78! Skyline community features pool and spa!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2675

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGf4jskcjZ4



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Vista / Skyline

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities.

- YARD: Front patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2020



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5663451)