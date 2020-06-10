Available 11/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded Shadowridge Home - Property Id: 61418
Large corner lot with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Open floorplan and lots of natural light. Plantation shutters and upgraded wood floors throughout. Located in the lovely Shadowridge neighborhood surrounded by parks and nearby shopping. ***Available November 1st 2019*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/61418p Property Id 61418
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2044 Columbus Way have any available units?
2044 Columbus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Columbus Way have?
Some of 2044 Columbus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Columbus Way currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Columbus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.