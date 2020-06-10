All apartments in Vista
2044 Columbus Way
2044 Columbus Way

2044 Columbus Way · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Columbus Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded Shadowridge Home - Property Id: 61418

Large corner lot with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Open floorplan and lots of natural light. Plantation shutters and upgraded wood floors throughout. Located in the lovely Shadowridge neighborhood surrounded by parks and nearby shopping. ***Available November 1st 2019***
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 2044 Columbus Way have?
Some of 2044 Columbus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Does 2044 Columbus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 Columbus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Columbus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Columbus Way has units with dishwashers.
