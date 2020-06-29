2015 Troy Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yDPHSDKCv8R



Breathtaking, open floor-plan home with endless admirable amenities, located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This unusual find will fulfill all of your wants, needs, and so much more! From the street, this home lures you in with its colorful presentation of flowers, plants, and trees. Not to mention the amazing, rolling green lawn to tie the well-kept landscaping together. Heading up the long driveway, you will never run out of space for your vehicles and personal belongings in the giant 3 car garage! There is also parking for recreational vehicles! Invite yourself in this elegant home while being welcomed by the stylish tile flooring. Upon entering, admire the chic barn door with a perfect sized bedroom hiding behind it. This space can be used for a multitude of things including a regular bedroom, a storage room, or office with ample amount of storage cabinets attached! Across the way you will find the carpeted, well-lit dining area sitting right off the kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen is equip with everything the family chef needs and more! With cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stylish back-splash, matching stainless steel appliances, and a well-lit nook area, it will be hard to ever want to leave this space! Thankfully, this home possesses many more admirable spaces including the sunny living area with a cozy fireplace to keep you warm during those cold winter months and a private bar! The living room also has direct access to the backyard through the sliding glass door. Although this home does not have Central A/C, it does have a whole house fan, which is the perfect way to keep cool during the summer time! Down the hall, 2 out of 3 bedrooms sit privately, including the large master bedroom with an attached master bath and attached walk-in closet with tons of storage compartments! All spacious bedrooms include ceiling fans and carpet flooring. Also in the hallway, you will find multiple storage cabinets including a small storage room. Heading to the backyard paradise, your guests will be blown away with the giant swimming pool that is heated with Solar and has a slide, 600SqFt of covered patio space, multiple fruit trees, and a huge dog run, separated from the rest of the backyard, perfect for a family with big dogs! Also enjoy direct access to the dog run from the garage! This space is useful for a multitude of purposes including hosting Barbecues, training dogs, gardening, and so much more! This amazing home is in close proximity to schools, parks, grocery stores, and dining! This rare-find won't be available long, call and schedule a showing today!



*ALL utilities included in monthly rent. This includes Landscaping, Pool Service, Solar, Electric, Gas, Water, and Trash! Roughly $700/month*



Future tenants are asked to respect adjoining neighbors privacy.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Dogs are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply. Sorry, no cats.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5817560)