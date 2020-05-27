All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1921 Elm Ridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1921 Elm Ridge Dr.
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

1921 Elm Ridge Dr.

1921 Elm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1921 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have any available units?
1921 Elm Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 1921 Elm Ridge Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Elm Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College