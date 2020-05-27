Rent Calculator
1921 Elm Ridge Dr.
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM
1 of 13
1921 Elm Ridge Dr.
1921 Elm Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1921 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have any available units?
1921 Elm Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 1921 Elm Ridge Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Elm Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vista
.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. has a pool.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Elm Ridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
