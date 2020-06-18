1880 Morning View Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath bright open twin home in a gated community. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, gas range, and built in microwave. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Low maintenance back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups in the two car attached garage. Ceiling fans throughout home. Backs up to nature preserve. Easy access to Hwy-78, Hwy-76 and I-15. Close to Albertsons, Sprouts, Vista Village, and many other stores and restaurants! Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 (yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.