Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1880 Morning View Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

1880 Morning View Drive

1880 Morning View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Morning View Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath bright open twin home in a gated community. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, gas range, and built in microwave. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Low maintenance back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups in the two car attached garage. Ceiling fans throughout home. Backs up to nature preserve. Easy access to Hwy-78, Hwy-76 and I-15. Close to Albertsons, Sprouts, Vista Village, and many other stores and restaurants! Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult 18 (yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Morning View Drive have any available units?
1880 Morning View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1880 Morning View Drive have?
Some of 1880 Morning View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Morning View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Morning View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Morning View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Morning View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1880 Morning View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Morning View Drive offers parking.
Does 1880 Morning View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Morning View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Morning View Drive have a pool?
No, 1880 Morning View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Morning View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1880 Morning View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Morning View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Morning View Drive has units with dishwashers.

