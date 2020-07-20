All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1822 Suemark Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1822 Suemark Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1822 Suemark Ter

1822 Suemark Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1822 Suemark Terrace, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description

Beautiful Hacienda Style Home with New Appliances! Recently updated 4 Bedroom 3 bathroom home in Vista. This beautiful Hacienda style home includes a private courtyard that leads into the front entry, master suite & two car garage. This home includes two master suites and two secondary bedrooms. There are private patios off of both master suites. All bathrooms and the kitchen have been upgraded and the kitchen has brand new appliances. The spacious kitchen opens up into dining area. Special features include a custom front door, dual pane windows, air conditioning and fireplace in the living room. The property is located on a 15,000+ sq ft flat usable lot. The home is located on a private cul-de-sac street and within close proximity to Alessandro Hiking Trails Vista Unified School District. Pets allowed with owner approval. MOVE IN SPECIAL: $350 OFF FIRST MONTHS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Suemark Ter have any available units?
1822 Suemark Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Suemark Ter have?
Some of 1822 Suemark Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Suemark Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Suemark Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Suemark Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Suemark Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Suemark Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Suemark Ter offers parking.
Does 1822 Suemark Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Suemark Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Suemark Ter have a pool?
No, 1822 Suemark Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Suemark Ter have accessible units?
No, 1822 Suemark Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Suemark Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Suemark Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College