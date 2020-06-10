1802 Jillians Way

Amenities
Costume beautifully designed single story home, sits quietly in a private cul-de-sac featuring many custom details including high vaulted ceilings, natural lighting, extensive crown molding in each room, travertine floors, porcelain wood-plank tiles and coordinating tile base-moldings. Designer kitchen includes granite counters, custom carved wood cabinets, custom pull out drawer-shelves, commercial gas stove with warming drawer, and all natural gas stainless steel appliances. Pets allowed w/ deposit