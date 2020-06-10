All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:58 AM

1802 Jillians Way

1802 Jillians Way · (760) 521-8398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 Jillians Way, Vista, CA 92084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3634 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Costume beautifully designed single story home, sits quietly in a private cul-de-sac featuring many custom details including high vaulted ceilings, natural lighting, extensive crown molding in each room, travertine floors, porcelain wood-plank tiles and coordinating tile base-moldings. Designer kitchen includes granite counters, custom carved wood cabinets, custom pull out drawer-shelves, commercial gas stove with warming drawer, and all natural gas stainless steel appliances. Pets allowed w/ deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Jillians Way have any available units?
1802 Jillians Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Jillians Way have?
Some of 1802 Jillians Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Jillians Way currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Jillians Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Jillians Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Jillians Way is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Jillians Way offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Jillians Way does offer parking.
Does 1802 Jillians Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Jillians Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Jillians Way have a pool?
No, 1802 Jillians Way does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Jillians Way have accessible units?
No, 1802 Jillians Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Jillians Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Jillians Way has units with dishwashers.
