1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House Available 07/01/20 Signing Lease Special: Amazing Granny Flat in Vista—Great quiet neighborhood utilities included - Special: Sign lease by June 30th and first months rent is $1625.00. After rent would go back to $1725.00 per month.



1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Ground Floor

Save $300-$400 per month on utilities

Beautifully Maintained property

Available July 1st

Refrigerator Included

A/C

Shared Washer/Dryer

Fans in every room

Spa/pool privileges

Private entrance



This lovely one-bedroom granny flat has everything you’ll need. It comes with all utilities paid including high speed (gaming quality) cable internet. This home has been very well-maintained and has a dedicated dual tandem parking spot.



Lots of privacy and a great shared backyard make this home especially attractive with your own private entrance.



The carpet is to be replaced with fake wood before it is available.



Estimated savings for utilities:

Water-$65

SDDGE-$65

Gas-$35

Waste management-$65

Pool Maintenance-$125

Free internet on cox’s best plan-$100



No smoking in the unit (OK on patio). Cats ok, dog already on property.



Call\Text Russ for a private showing.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



