Vista, CA
169 Oceanview Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

169 Oceanview Drive

169 Oceanview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

169 Oceanview Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Not your typical rental! This mid-century modern home was just remodeled and is perfectly located with amazing walk-ability right into downtown Vista. Offering amazing indoor / outdoor living, large kitchen pass through window with outdoor bar seating, multiple seating areas outside, plus a beautiful view! With a fully remodeled kitchen, new flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, A/C, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, & landscaping included... What else could you want? This one won't last! 

- Pet Restrictions: 2 dogs under 35 lbs with $500 deposit per pet.
- Lease length: 12 month 
- Deposit: $3,000
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Oceanview Drive have any available units?
169 Oceanview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Oceanview Drive have?
Some of 169 Oceanview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Oceanview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Oceanview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Oceanview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Oceanview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 169 Oceanview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 169 Oceanview Drive offers parking.
Does 169 Oceanview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Oceanview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Oceanview Drive have a pool?
No, 169 Oceanview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 Oceanview Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Oceanview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Oceanview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Oceanview Drive has units with dishwashers.

