1531 Phillips St.

A BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS HOME IN VISTA W/ FIREPLACE! CLOSE TO ALL!



Single story home with newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Two car garage with long driveway affords plenty of parking. Easy care yard! Close to the sprinter, restaurants, grocery stores, 78, movie theater, etc.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Living Room

- Family Room

- Dining room

- Walk-in closet

- Granite Counter-tops

- Tile Floors

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Yard

- Attached 2 car Garage, Driveway



OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:



Year Built:1989

Parking: Garage 2 cars, Driveway



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit $30.00

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, Cable, Internet, gardener

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



