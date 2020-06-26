All apartments in Vista
1531 Phillips St.

1531 Phillips Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Phillips Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
A BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS HOME IN VISTA W/ FIREPLACE! CLOSE TO ALL! - BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS HOME IN VISTA W/ FIREPLACE! CLOSE TO ALL!

Single story home with newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Two car garage with long driveway affords plenty of parking. Easy care yard! Close to the sprinter, restaurants, grocery stores, 78, movie theater, etc.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Living Room
- Family Room
- Dining room
- Walk-in closet
- Granite Counter-tops
- Tile Floors
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Yard
- Attached 2 car Garage, Driveway

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built:1989
Parking: Garage 2 cars, Driveway

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit $30.00
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, Cable, Internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3343376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Phillips St. have any available units?
1531 Phillips St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Phillips St. have?
Some of 1531 Phillips St.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Phillips St. currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Phillips St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Phillips St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Phillips St. is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Phillips St. offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Phillips St. offers parking.
Does 1531 Phillips St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Phillips St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Phillips St. have a pool?
No, 1531 Phillips St. does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Phillips St. have accessible units?
No, 1531 Phillips St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Phillips St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Phillips St. has units with dishwashers.
